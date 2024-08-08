TC Energy CEO François Poirier to join CIBC board of directors

TORONTO — CIBC is adding TC Energy Corp. chief executive François Poirier to its board of directors.

The major Canadian bank says Poirier will join its board effective Sept. 1.

CIBC board chair Kate Stevenson says Poirier brings deep strategic expertise across key sectors in the North American economy.

Before taking the top job at the pipeline company, Poirier held a variety of senior leadership roles at TC Energy including chief operating officer.

Poirier also brings experience in investment banking and capital markets.

Before joining TC Energy, he served as president and head of investment banking and capital markets for Wells Fargo Securities Canada Ltd.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 8, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:CM, TSX:TRP)