TD announces new global head of financial crime risk management

TORONTO — TD Bank Group says it’s appointed Jacqueline Sanjuas as global head of financial crime risk management.

The bank says in a press release that Sanjuas, who joined the bank a year ago, will continue to serve as U.S. Bank Secrecy Act officer.

Sanjuas will replace Herb Mazariegos, senior vice-president of financial crime risk management, who is leaving the job.

TD overhauled its board this month and sped up its plan to install a new chief executive as it continues to manage the fallout of its anti-money laundering failures south of the border.

In October, the bank agreed to pay fines of more than $4.23 billion after pleading guilty to multiple charges in the U.S. related to its anti-money laundering program.

Raymond Chun is taking over the CEO role from Bharat Masrani on Feb. 1.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 23, 2025.

Companies in this story: (TSX:TD)