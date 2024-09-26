TD Bank announces new co-heads of U.S. commercial banking business

September 26, 2024 at 13 h 57 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Toronto-Dominion Bank has named new co-heads of its U.S. commercial banking business.

TD says Andy Bregenzer and Jill Gateman will jointly lead the operations.

The bank says the appointments follow the announcement earlier this year of Chris Giamo’s retirement.

Bregenzer will focus on leading all aspects of the regional commercial bank, including small business.

Gateman will lead TD’s national commercial banking effort in the U.S., including middle market, sponsor-backed finance and TD’s other specialty lending lines of business.

TD, which is working to resolve investigations into failures in its anti-money laundering program in the U.S., announced last week that chief executive Bharat Masrani would retire next year and be replaced by Raymond Chun.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 26, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:TD)

