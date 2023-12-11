TD Bank names Ray Chun as new group head of Canadian personal banking

TORONTO — TD Bank Group has named Ray Chun as its new group head for Canadian personal banking.

The move came after the bank announced that Michael Rhodes, who had held the job, was leaving TD to pursue an opportunity at another organization.

TD chief executive Bharat Masrani says Chun is a proven leader with a strong track record.

Chun, who joined TD in 1992, was most recently the bank’s group head for wealth management and insurance.

Tim Wiggan was appointed group head for wealth management and insurance.

He was vice-chair and co-head of global investment banking at TD Securities.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 11, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:TD)