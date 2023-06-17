TD direct deposit system hit by technical issues, no timeline on fix

TORONTO — TD Bank Group said Friday that its direct deposit system has been hit by technical issues that are preventing account holders from getting paid.

“We’re aware of an issue causing delayed direct deposit payments to some customers,” said spokesman Mick Ramos in a statement.

“We apologize for the inconvenience and are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

The bank started getting inundated early Friday on social media with customers raising concern about being unable to pay bills and automatic payments putting their accounts into the negative.

The bank said that any fees incurred due to missing direct deposits would be refunded once the issue is resolved.

As of late afternoon Friday, the bank said on Twitter that it still had no timeline as to when it would be able to fix the problem.

It said clients should continue to monitor their accounts.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 16 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:TD)