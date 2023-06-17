TD direct deposit system hit by technical issues, no timeline on fix

June 16, 2023 — Changed at 17 h 40 min on June 16, 2023
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
TD direct deposit system hit by technical issues, no timeline on fix

TORONTO — TD Bank Group said Friday that its direct deposit system has been hit by technical issues that are preventing account holders from getting paid.

“We’re aware of an issue causing delayed direct deposit payments to some customers,” said spokesman Mick Ramos in a statement.

“We apologize for the inconvenience and are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

The bank started getting inundated early Friday on social media with customers raising concern about being unable to pay bills and automatic payments putting their accounts into the negative.

The bank said that any fees incurred due to missing direct deposits would be refunded once the issue is resolved.

As of late afternoon Friday, the bank said on Twitter that it still had no timeline as to when it would be able to fix the problem.

It said clients should continue to monitor their accounts. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 16 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:TD)

Share this article

Suggested articles

Timeline of the ransomware attack against Canadian bookstore retailer Indigo
Ontario News

Timeline of the ransomware attack against Canadian bookstore retailer Indigo

TORONTO — It's been one month since a ransomware attack hit Canada's biggest bookstore chain. The hack…

Flair tops Canadian airlines with average number of complaints per 100 flights: CTA
Ontario News

Flair tops Canadian airlines with average number of complaints per 100 flights: CTA

TORONTO — Flair Airlines Ltd. has the highest number of complaints per 100 flights of all the major…

Rogers teams up with SpaceX, Lynk Global to provide satellite-to-phone remote service
Ontario News

Rogers teams up with SpaceX, Lynk Global to provide satellite-to-phone remote service

TORONTO — Rogers Communications Inc. is partnering with SpaceX and Lynk Global to deliver satellite-to-phone…