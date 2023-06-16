TD direct deposit system hit by technical issues

June 16, 2023 at 15 h 35 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — TD Bank Group says its direct deposit system has been hit by technical issues that are preventing account holders from getting paid.

The bank is being inundated on social media with concerned customers raising concerns about being unable to pay bills and automatic payments putting their accounts into the negative.

TD says it is working as quickly as possible to resolve the issue, without providing details on the source of the problem.

The bank says the issue is affecting customers in its Western and Eastern regions. 

It has not provided a timeline on a potential fix. 

The bank says it asks clients to continue to monitor their accounts.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 16 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:TD)

