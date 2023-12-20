Teachers in Ontario’s French-language public school system to hold strike vote

December 20, 2023 — Changed at 13 h 42 min on December 20, 2023
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Teachers in Ontario’s French-language public school system will be voting next month on whether to give their union a strike mandate after nearly a year and a half of bargaining.

Union president Anne Vinet-Roy said the government is insisting on proposals “that will add to teachers’ workloads and worsen the critical staff shortages” threatening the French-language education system.

Strike votes have been set for Jan. 24 to Jan. 26.

As well, the Association des enseignantes et enseignants franco-ontariens is asking for a conciliator to help move contract negotiations forward.

“After more than a year and a half of negotiating, the government and the CTA (Council of Trustees’ Associations) are still seeking to increase workloads and limit in-class supports,”  Vinet-Roy wrote in a statement. 

“Such an erosion of working conditions would inevitably hurt students’ learning,”

Education Minister Stephen Lecce said he is urging AEFO to sign a deal and ensure students stay in class.

“We hope that AEFO will come to the table in January with a serious focus on getting this done so kids can benefit from our back to basics focus and stability in the classroom,” Lecce wrote in a statement.

Elementary and secondary teachers have reached deals with the province that settle certain issues and leave others to an arbitrator to decide.

Like the French teachers, Ontario’s English Catholic teachers remain without a deal and have also asked for conciliation, after members voted 97 per cent in favour of a strike.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 20, 2023. 

