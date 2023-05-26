Technology and base metal stocks help lift S&P/TSX composite, U.S. markets also up

May 26, 2023 at 15 h 32 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Technology and base metal stocks help lift S&P/TSX composite, U.S. markets also up

TORONTO — Strength in the technology and base metal sectors helped Canada’s main stock index gain more than 100 points in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets were also higher on the final day of the trading week.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 117.83 points at 19,891.91.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 248.37 points at 33,013.02. The S&P 500 index was up 39.50 points at 4,190.78, while the Nasdaq composite was up 206.48 points at 12,904.57.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.36 cents US compared with 73.38 cents US on Thursday.

The July crude contract was up 62 cents at US$72.45 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was down nine cents at US$2.39 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was down US$2.30 at US$1,941.40 an ounce and the July copper contract was up eight cents at US$3.67 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 26, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX_CADUSD=X)

Share this article

Suggested articles

S&P/TSX composite weighed down by losses in energy and telecom; U.S. markets mixed
Ontario News

S&P/TSX composite weighed down by losses in energy and telecom; U.S. markets mixed

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index was down more than 150 points Thursday, weighed down by losses…

S&P/TSX composite ekes out tiny gain, U.S. markets move lower Friday
Ontario News

S&P/TSX composite ekes out tiny gain, U.S. markets move lower Friday

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index eked out a minute gain Friday with technology stocks weighing down…

S&P/TSX composite edges higher on tech and battery metals, U.S. markets mixed
Ontario News

S&P/TSX composite edges higher on tech and battery metals, U.S. markets mixed

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index edged higher Monday led by gains in technology and battery metals,…