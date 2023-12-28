Teen dead, another missing after falling through ice on the Rideau River in Ottawa

December 28, 2023 at 14 h 18 min
The Canadian Press
A teenager is dead and another is still missing after four youths fell through the ice on the Rideau River in Ottawa’s south end just before midnight on Wednesday.

Police say emergency crews responded to Nicolls Island Road at 11:44 p.m. after a call about four teens falling into the river.

They say two of the teenagers were immediately rescued from the water and were taken to hospital by paramedics while a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old boy are missing. 

Police divers later recovered the body of one of the missing teens.

The search for the second missing teenager was paused overnight and will resume this morning.

Police say the rescue operation in very difficult conditions included a surface and water search. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 28, 2023.

