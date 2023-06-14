Teen dead, another youth injured in Sudbury, Ont., stabbing: police

SUDBURY, Ont. — Police in Sudbury, Ont., say a 17-year-old boy was killed and another young person was injured in an early-morning stabbing.

Greater Sudbury Police say officers responded shortly before 3 a.m. to reports two people had been stabbed and required immediate medical attention.

Police say two youth suffering from life-threatening injuries were sent to hospital.

They say a 17-year-old died from his injuries and the second young person remained in hospital in stable condition.

Police say it’s believed they were stabbed when an altercation took place between a group of individuals.

Police say homicide investigators will be canvassing the area around Falconbridge Road and Racicot Drive, northeast of the city centre, for information and surveillance footage.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 14, 2023.