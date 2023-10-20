Teen dies after being struck by vehicle while fleeing from police officer, SIU says

October 20, 2023 at 19 h 02 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Teen dies after being struck by vehicle while fleeing from police officer, SIU says

Ontario’s police watchdog says a teenager who was struck by a vehicle last week after fleeing from a police officer at Canada’s Wonderland has died in hospital.

The province’s Special Investigations Unit says the 17-year-old male died Thursday afternoon, six days after sustaining serious injuries in Vaughan, Ont., north of Toronto.

The SIU has previously said that it was investigating the circumstances of the collision that sent the teen to the hospital.

The watchdog said a York Regional Police officer was patrolling in the lot of Canada’s Wonderland amusement park around 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 13 when he saw a teenager “behaving suspiciously.”

The SIU said the teen fled from the officer, who followed on foot, and made his way to Jane Street where he was struck by a vehicle.

The SIU, which investigates matters involving police in which someone is killed or injured, has assigned several investigators to the case.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct., 20, 2023.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Mother dead, infant and 3 others injured in seven-vehicle crash in Melancthon, Ont.
Ontario News

Mother dead, infant and 3 others injured in seven-vehicle crash in Melancthon, Ont.

A mother travelling with her infant is dead and four others are injured following a collision involving…

Port Hope officer injured by ricochet bullet, SIU investigates
Ontario News

Port Hope officer injured by ricochet bullet, SIU investigates

Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after a police officer in Port Hope, Ont., fired a gun at a suspect and was injured by a…

One person dead after two-vehicle collision in Township of Calder
Ontario News

One person dead after two-vehicle collision in Township of Calder

COCHRANE, Ont. — Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a collision that left one dead in the…