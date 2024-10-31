Teen fatally shot by police in Aurora, Ont., during gunfire exchange: SIU

AURORA, ONTARIO — Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating the death of a teenage suspect who was shot by York Regional Police officers in Aurora on Wednesday night.

The Special Investigations Unit says someone called police to report a break-and-enter at a home on Downey Circle before 8 p.m.

The SIU says there was an exchange of gunfire between the 17-year-old and four officers after they arrived.

The watchdog says the teen was shot multiple times and he died at the scene, while a police officer suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital.

The SIU says five investigators and three forensic investigators have been assigned to the case, with the post-mortem scheduled for Friday morning in Toronto.

Ontario’s police watchdog handles cases involving police in which someone is killed or injured.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 31, 2024.