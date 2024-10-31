Teen fatally shot by police in Aurora, Ont., during gunfire exchange: SIU

October 31, 2024 — Changed at 12 h 42 min on October 31, 2024
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Teen fatally shot by police in Aurora, Ont., during gunfire exchange: SIU

AURORA, ONTARIO — Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating the death of a teenage suspect who was shot by York Regional Police officers in Aurora on Wednesday night.

The Special Investigations Unit says someone called police to report a break-and-enter at a home on Downey Circle before 8 p.m.

The SIU says there was an exchange of gunfire between the 17-year-old and four officers after they arrived.

The watchdog says the teen was shot multiple times and he died at the scene, while a police officer suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital.

The SIU says five investigators and three forensic investigators have been assigned to the case, with the post-mortem scheduled for Friday morning in Toronto.

Ontario’s police watchdog handles cases involving police in which someone is killed or injured.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 31, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Canadian team looking to improve upon eighth-place finish at world bass event
Ontario News

Canadian team looking to improve upon eighth-place finish at world bass event

They'll be in unchartered waters but Pete Garnier and Canada's entry at the bass fishing world championship…

Billionaire businessman Frank Stronach facing eight additional charges: police
Ontario News

Billionaire businessman Frank Stronach facing eight additional charges: police

Billionaire businessman Frank Stronach, accused earlier this month of sex-related offences dating back…

Zhang to make fifth Olympic appearance as part of Canada’s table tennis team
Ontario News

Zhang to make fifth Olympic appearance as part of Canada’s table tennis team

TORONTO — Mo Zhang and Eugene Wang will lead an experienced Canadian table tennis team at this summer's…