Teen in Monday Amber Alert located: Waterloo Regional Police

Waterloo Regional Police say a 14-year-old girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert has been found safe.

Police issued the alert Monday around 7:15 p.m. for the teen who they said had last been seen in Kitchener, Ontario.

They said she was with an unknown suspect.

There were no details about the suspect or what her relationship to the person might be.

Police said in a post on the social media platform X less than an hour later the teen had been located safely.

They didn’t provide any further information about the incident.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published August 5, 2024