Teen reported missing after swimming in Lake Erie found dead: police

July 17, 2024 at 2 h 20 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
CENTRAL ELGIN, ONT. — A teenager who was reported missing on Sunday after going swimming in Lake Erie has been found dead.

Ontario Provincial Police say the victim was a 14-year-old from London.

They’re crediting a member of the public with spotting the missing swimmer.

Police say a swimmer was reported missing on Sunday afternoon off the main beach of Port Stanley, south of London.

They say a 44-year-old and 17-year-old who were pulled from the water told lifeguards that a third person was still in the water.

Police, the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre, Central Elgin Fire Services and volunteers took part in the search.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 16, 2024.

