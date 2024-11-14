Teen wanted in April homicide among those charged in Toronto shootout: police

TORONTO — Toronto police say one of the suspects charged after a shootout near a recording studio this week is a teen wanted in the killing of a 30-year-old man.

Police say they arrested 23 people after two groups exchanged close to 100 gunshots Monday night, with charges laid against eight suspects.

Among them was a 16-year-old boy who police say was a suspect in the shooting death of a man during a home invasion in April.

Police say the teen, who cannot be identified because he’s a minor, has now been charged with second-degree murder in that homicide.

He’s also facing multiple firearms-related charges in Monday’s shooting. The other seven suspects are charged with more than 30 offences between them.

The shooting took place near Queen Street West and Sudbury Street around 11:20 p.m., when police say three people got out of a stolen car and opened fire on a group gathered outside a recording studio.

Police say dozens of people were at the studio for a birthday party, and some fired back at the three.

No one was injured in the gunfire, but police say an unmarked cruiser occupied by two officers was hit by several bullets. The officers were in the area for an unrelated investigation.

“It happened in a busy part of our city where countless lives were at risk,” Staff Supt. Joe Matthews said in a news conference Thursday.

“It is a miracle that no one was injured or killed.”

Two of the suspects escaped and are still on the run, police said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 14, 2024.