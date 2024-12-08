Teenage boy dead after hitting a power pole with vehicle in Milton: Halton police

MILTON, Ont. — Halton Regional Police say a 17-year-old boy died after he struck a power pole with his car in Milton on Saturday afternoon.

Police say at around 1 p.m., the boy was driving a 2005 Honda Civic southbound on the 6th Nassagaweya Line when it lost control and hit a power pole on the east side of the roadway.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say he was the only person in the vehicle, and there were no other vehicles involved.

Investigators are looking into what caused the collision.

Any witnesses are being asked to contact the Collision Reconstruction Unit if they know something about the incident.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2024.

