Teenage winger/forward April Lantaigne signs with NSL’s AFC Toronto

TORONTO — Teenage winger/forward April Lantaigne, leaving the University of South Alabama after a successful freshman year, has signed with AFC Toronto of the new Northern Super League.

The 18-year-old from Whitby, Ont., playing for NDC Ontario, was a finalist for League1 Ontario Player of the Year in 2024 along with fellow AFC Toronto player Jade Kovacevic, then with North Toronto. The award eventually went to Samantha Murphy of the Woodbridge Strikers.

Lantaigne was also a second-team all-star in 2024.

Lantaigne started all 19 games for South Alabama in 2024, finishing tied for the team lead in assists with six while scoring two game-winning goals as the Jaguars finished atop the Sun Belt West Division and reached the quarterfinals of the Sun Belt championship.

“As a left-sided player who can handle herself in one-vs.-one situations both in and out of possession, we believe she will provide us with good balance and compliment the players already at the club,” AFC Toronto sporting director Billy Wilson said in a statement. “She ticks all the boxes for us and we’re thrilled that she will continue her development in our care.”

Lantaigne previously played for Whitby FC and NDC Ontario.

“I am beyond excited to sign with AFC Toronto and have an opportunity to represent a professional team close to home,” said Lantaigne. “I accomplished one of my dreams on joining the club.”

Lantaigne is the 10th player signing announced by Toronto. The new six-team women’s pro league kicks off April 16.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 22, 2025