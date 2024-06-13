Teenager charged in stabbing during brawl near Toronto high school: police

June 12, 2024 at 21 h 46 min
The Canadian Press
Teenager charged in stabbing during brawl near Toronto high school: police

Toronto police say a 16-year-old boy has been charged in the stabbing of another teenager during a large brawl near a high school.

Police say about 30 youths got into an altercation in front of Weston Collegiate Institute on Tuesday afternoon, before the group moved to nearby Ellis Avenue.

They say a 15-year-old boy was stabbed at that location and two other teenagers also sustained minor injuries in the fight.

The stabbing victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and the suspect is facing weapons and assault charges.

Toronto District School Board spokesman Ryan Bird says the incident happened off school property and after classes had ended.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the altercation or has video of the incident to contact 12 Division.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 12, 2024.

