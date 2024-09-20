Teens, 15 and 19, charged in Toronto bank robbery, police say

Teens, 15 and 19, charged in Toronto bank robbery, police say

TORONTO — A 15-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man have been charged after Toronto police investigated a bank robbery that took place last month.

Police allege two suspects entered a bank on Aug. 26 and jumped over the counter, threatening victims with a hammer and demanding cash.

A third suspect was waiting at the door as a “lookout” and police say all three fled after money was handed over.

Police say the 15-year-old boy was arrested by Peel Regional Police two days later in connection with another armed robbery and he was taken into Toronto police custody on Sept. 10.

Investigators say that after they identified the second suspect, he was found to be already in custody on an unrelated matter.

Both teens are facing multiple charges, including robbery with an offensive weapon and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Police are still searching for the third suspect.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 20, 2024.

