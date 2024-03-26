Ten programmers quit ‘toxic’ Hot Docs workplace as festival announces lineup

TORONTO — Ten Hot Docs programmers quit en masse just before Canada’s largest documentary film festival was to announce its lineup, citing a toxic workplace.

In a joint statement released Tuesday, they say the organization failed to respect protocol and dismissed or diminished team members’ voices.

“We were expected to work in an ever-changing, chaotic, unprofessional and discriminatory environment,” they said in the statement.

“Programming team members approached HR, senior management, the president and then the board in good faith to share our concerns.”

The departed programmers, including senior staffers Myrocia Watamaniuk and Angie Driscoll, who had both been with Hot Docs for more than 20 years, said they were committed to finding a solution.

But the programmers said Hot Docs leadership didn’t want to be public about the problems within the organization.

At a press conference to announce the festival’s lineup, Hot Docs’ president said she prioritized change rather than taking care of her people, which she said was a mistake.

“There is every desire that I would turn the corner next week and have more of our programmers decide to come back and join us. We understand the value of the programmers to this festival,” Marie Nelson said.

The departed programmers said they “fully support” the films in this year’s lineup.

This year’s edition is set to run April 25 to May 5 and open with the Luther Vandross portrait, “Luther: Never Too Much,” from director Dawn Porter.

Earlier this month, Nelson announced Hot Docs was in dire financial straits, and said this year’s edition of the festival could be the last.

This is the first year Nelson is leading the festival, after being tapped for the top job last April. Previously, she was a senior vice-president at ABC News/Disney.

Hot Docs also said Hussain Currimbhoy had stepped down as artistic director on March 20 “due to personal reasons.” He had been in the role for just four months.

Also announced Tuesday, the Canadian Spectrum Competition will feature the world premieres of “A French Youth,” about two young North African bull racers in the south of France; and “Curl Power,” which follows five high school friends seeking to become Canadian National Curling Champions.

The International Competition will include “The Weavers’ Songs,” about the importance of weaving in San Pedro Amuzgos, Oaxaca; and “Standing Above the Clouds,” which tells the story of three Native Hawaiian families defending Mauna Kea, their sacred mountain.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 26, 2024.