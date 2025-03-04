Tennis legend Serena Williams joining ownership of WNBA’s Toronto Tempo

TORONTO — Tennis legend Serena Williams is joining the Toronto Tempo’s ownership group, the WNBA expansion team announced Monday.

Williams said in a release that women’s sports are an “incredible investment opportunity” and she is looking forward to being part of the WNBA’s first Canadian team.

Her investment in the ownership team, led by Kilmer Sports Ventures chairman Larry Tanenbaum, is pending final league approval.

“This moment is not just about basketball; it is about showcasing the true value and potential of female athletes,” Williams said. “I am excited to partner with Larry and all of Canada in creating this new WNBA franchise and legacy.”

The Tempo say Williams will play an active role in the team’s branding, including future jersey designs.

Williams made her professional debut as a 14-year-old at the 1995 Challenge Bell in Quebec City.

She went on to win 73 WTA singles titles including 23 Grand Slams — the most in the open era. She also won three Canadian Open titles.

“Serena is a champion,” Tempo president Teresa Resch said in the release. “She’s the greatest athlete of all time, and her impact on this team and this country is going to be incredible.

“She’s set the bar for women in sport, business and the world — and her commitment to using that success to create opportunities for other women is inspiring.”

Williams’ addition comes as the Tempo get ready for their inaugural season in 2026. The team hired Monica Wright Rogers as its first general manager earlier this year and says it plans to have a coach in place before the WNBA expansion draft, which has yet to be announced.

The Tempo will play at Toronto’s Coca-Cola Coliseum in 2026 and will also host regular-season games across Canada.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 3, 2025.