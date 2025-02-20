Tens of thousands of Toronto municipal workers will be in strike position next month

TORONTO — Nearly 30,000 unionized municipal employees in Toronto could go on strike next month.

The City of Toronto says it has received a no-board report from the Ontario Ministry of Labour, which would put the Canadian Union of Public Employees Local 79 in a legal strike position, and the city in a legal lockout position, at 12:01 a.m. on March 8.

CUPE Local 79 represents roughly 27,000 workers including those in public health, court services, child care, ambulance dispatch, shelters, water and food inspection and long-term care.

The union said last week it had officially requested a no-board report.

It says more than 90 per cent of members have voted in favour of a strike mandate.

The city says it is committed to the bargaining process and is still waiting for a response to its latest proposal, which was tabled Monday.

The city says in a statement that contingency plans are in place to continue delivering critical services in the event of a labour disruption.

CUPE has said wages are a sticking point in the negotiations after members endured “years of stagnating wages amid rising inflation.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 20, 2025.