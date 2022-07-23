Tentative deal prevents strike at six casinos, negotiations continue for two others

July 23, 2022 at 9 h 22 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press

A tentative agreement has been reached between the Great Canadian Gaming Corporation (GCGC) and the union representing workers at several Ontario casinos.

Unifor had issued a strike mandate on July 18, saying 1,830 workers at eight GCGC locations would walk off the job at 12:01 a.m. Saturday if a deal could not be reached.

The union issued a release Saturday morning saying tentative agreements had been signed by bargaining committees for Great Blue Heron Casino, Casino Woodbine, Shorelines Casino Thousand Islands, Shorelines Casino Peterborough, Elements Casino Mohawk, and Elements Casino Brantford.

Negotiations are continuing between the company and Unifor members at Pickering Casino Resort and Casino Ajax, with workers on strike until a deal is reached.

Ratification votes on the tentative agreements will be held this coming week.

Details of the agreements will be released after their ratification, but key issues during the talks have been wages, benefits, and pensions.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 23, 2022.

Share this article
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Suggested articles

All CFL training camps open now with tentative agreement between league, union
Ontario News

All CFL training camps open now with tentative agreement between league, union

TORONTO — It's time — finally — for running back Don Jackson and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats to get…

CFL, CFL Players’ Association reach tentative collective agreement
Ontario News

CFL, CFL Players’ Association reach tentative collective agreement

TORONTO — The second strike in CFL history is over. The CFL confirmed Wednesday night that it and the…

Ontario News

School bus operator and 500 Toronto drivers reach tentative deal, averting strike

A tentative deal has been reached between 500 school bus drivers in the Toronto area and school bus operator…