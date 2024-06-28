Texas judge dismisses civil lawsuit by woman who alleged sexual assault by Dak Prescott

June 27, 2024
The Associated Press
DALLAS (AP) — A district court judge in Texas has dismissed a civil lawsuit filed by a woman against Dak Prescott that accused the Dallas Cowboys quarterback of sexual assault.

The judge’s decision this week came just less than two months after police in Dallas decided against pursuing criminal charges in the 2017 claim against Prescott.

Prescott and the woman had sued each other. The quarterback claims the woman engaged in extortion by demanding $100 million to keep her from going public with her allegations. The woman filed a civil lawsuit alleging Prescott sexually assaulted her in a vehicle in the parking lot of a strip club seven years ago.

Collin County Judge Angela Tucker ruled Wednesday that the woman’s civil claims against Prescott lacked merit, according to the quarterback’s attorney.

The judge also set a Sept. 13 hearing to determine if sanctions should be levied against the woman and her legal representatives.

Prescott’s attorneys in March filed an extortion lawsuit in Collin County, north of Dallas. Prescott has denied the woman’s allegations.

