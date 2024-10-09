‘Thank you, Jim’: Ballet legend Baryshnikov honours late politician Jim Peterson

TORONTO — Roughly half a century ago, Mikhail Baryshnikov dashed into a waiting car after a series of Toronto performances, defecting from the Soviet Union in a move that made international headlines.

On Tuesday Baryshnikov, one of the most renowned ballet dancers of the 1970s and ’80s, paid tribute to the man who helped orchestrate his escape in 1974 – the late Canadian politician Jim Peterson, who was a lawyer at the time.

“He gave me the best present one human could give to another: freedom, with responsibility attached to it,” Baryshnikov, who expanded his career with choreography and acting after his defection, told a memorial event celebrating Peterson’s life.

“Thank you, Jim Peterson. Thank you, Canada.”

Peterson, who died of a heart attack in May at the age of 82, had a “beautiful smile and gentle manners” and loved his wife, Heather, “with all his heart,” Baryshnikov said of his lifelong friend.

Politicians, former staff and family members shared memories of the longtime member of Parliament from Toronto and former Liberal cabinet minister in a ceremony at the Royal Conservatory of Music in Toronto, remembering him as someone who believed in working with others and valued kindness above all else.

Peterson represented the Toronto riding of Willowdale for his entire 23-year parliamentary career. He first served a single term that began in 1980, then followed it up with a six-term stretch from 1988 until his retirement from politics in 2007.

He also served as federal minister of international trade under former prime minister Paul Martin.

In a video played at Tuesday’s event, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Peterson would be remembered for many things, including his belief that Canada should be a leader on the world stage.

“I know he was a beloved mentor, colleague and friend to nearly anyone who crossed paths with him,” the prime minister said.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland described Peterson as an “astonishing public servant” whose accomplishments included working on a change to the Criminal Code that created the offence of sexual assault.

When most people look back on their lives, they want to see that they were good to those around them, and that they helped make the country or the world a better place, Freeland said. Achieving even one of those things halfway is “really hard,” she noted.

“Jim is one of those very rare, special people who did both, and each one of us who were touched by him are so lucky to have known him,” she said.

Peterson’s niece, Jessica Buckley, said her uncle loved nature and the arts, and could build just about anything with his hands.

He made everyone feel welcome and taught the family’s younger generation to live well, Buckley said.

“His genuine enthusiasm for all things in life was infectious,” she said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2024.