Thanksgiving shooting at Pickering, Ont., casino leaves security guard dead

October 9, 2023 at 15 h 09 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Thanksgiving shooting at Pickering, Ont., casino leaves security guard dead

PICKERING, Ont. — Durham police say an early-morning shooting at a casino in Pickering, Ont., has left an employee dead.

Sgt. Joanne Bortoluss says police were called for shots fired at Pickering Casino Resort and arrived on scene shortly after 5 a.m., where they found a security guard suffering from gunshot wounds.

She says 34-year-old Michael Ferdinand was transported to a Toronto-area trauma centre where he was pronounced dead.

Bortoluss says a group of men and women, who arrived at the casino armed and fled immediately after the shooting, are suspects and remain outstanding.

The force’s homicide unit is working with the casino to review surveillance video and interview witnesses, and they are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Police say the casino and the hotel on scene are closed for the investigation, and guests are being allowed to stay in their rooms or leave if they need to.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2023.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Maple Leafs goalie Murray undergoes surgery, Toronto announces staffing changes
Ontario News

Maple Leafs goalie Murray undergoes surgery, Toronto announces staffing changes

TORONTO — The Maple Leafs made a series of moves on the eve of the NHL regular season, announcing netminder…

Ontario News

Sean Rubio returns to Toronto FC front office, this time as technical director

Toronto FC, looking to rebuild its front office, has turned to a familiar face in appointing Sean Rubio…