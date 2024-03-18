The Canadian Press is nominated for four National Newspaper Awards

March 18, 2024 at 15 h 29 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — The Canadian Press has been nominated for four National Newspaper Awards, the annual honours that recognize achievements in print and digital journalism.

Its coverage of the McDougall Creek Wildfire in West Kelowna, B.C., is nominated in the breaking news category, while reporter Darryl Greer is nominated in the investigations category for his stories about rape, stalking and bullying at the Canadian Security Intelligence Service.

Photographer Darren Calabrese is nominated in the feature photo category for a snapshot of a woman waving goodbye to her husband while the HMCS Montreal readies for departure in Halifax, while photographer Andrew Lahodynskyj is nominated in the sports photo category for an image of Adam Hadwin being tackled at the Canadian Open as Nick Taylor celebrated his historic win.

A total of 75 journalists representing 26 publications are finalists this year, including journalists whose papers publish in Chinese, Inuktitut and Italian — a first in the 75-year history of the awards.

The Globe and Mail leads with 20 nominations, followed by the Toronto Star with eight and La Presse with seven nods.

The awards will be handed out at a gala in Toronto on April 26.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 18, 2024.

