October 27, 2023 at 21 h 04 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
The CFL suspended B.C. defensive lineman Sione Teuhema for one game

TORONTO — The CFL suspended B.C. defensive lineman Sione Teuhema for one game Friday following an incident in last week’s 41-16 loss to the Calgary Stampeders.

The six-foot-four, 249-pound Teuhema received the suspension for making unnecessary head contact with Calgary offensive lineman D’Antne Demery, then striking him. Teuhema was ejected from the game.

Teuhema, a 28-year-old American, is in his second season with B.C. He has 37 tackles (three for loss), seven sacks, and two fumble recoveries in 17 regular-season games.

Teuhema could appeal the suspension. If he does not, he’ll be unable to play Saturday when the Lions host the Calgary in the West Division semifinal Nov. 4.

Defensive back Jayden Dalke and defensive lineman Anthony Lanier II, both of the Saskatchewan Roughriders, were fined for unnecessary hits in the club’s 29-26 loss to Toronto. Dalke was disciplined for a hit on Argonauts’ offensive lineman Isiah Cage while Lanier II made an unnecessary hit on quarterback Chad Kelly.

Edmonton linebacker Nyles Morgan was fined for a high hit on Winnipeg offensive lineman Chris Kolankowski. Also, Elks defensive back Kai Gray was fined for spitting at an unspecified opponent during a 35-21 loss to the Montreal Alouettes on Oct. 14.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 27, 2023.

