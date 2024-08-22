The charges against the Toronto suspect relate to online propaganda, RCMP say

August 22, 2024 — Changed at 14 h 42 min on August 22, 2024
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
The charges against the Toronto suspect relate to online propaganda, RCMP say

TORONTO — The RCMP say they’ve laid terror charges against a person in Toronto after a lengthy national security investigation.

The Mounties say they received information from the FBI in late 2021 and the suspect, a resident of Toronto, was arrested Monday.

The suspect is charged with participating in the activities of a terrorist group for the purpose of enhancing the ability of the group to carry out terrorist activity.

The person is also charged with counselling another person to commit a terrorist offence.

The RCMP say the alleged offences relate to creating and distributing terrorist propaganda online.

They say the suspect cannot be identified because the alleged offences took place when they were a minor.

The accused is expected to appear in court by video link next Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 22, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Air Canada pilots authorize strike for as soon as next month
Ontario News

Air Canada pilots authorize strike for as soon as next month

Air Canada pilots have voted overwhelmingly to approve a strike mandate, putting them in a position to walk off the job as early as…