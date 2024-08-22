The charges against the Toronto suspect relate to online propaganda, RCMP say

TORONTO — The RCMP say they’ve laid terror charges against a person in Toronto after a lengthy national security investigation.

The Mounties say they received information from the FBI in late 2021 and the suspect, a resident of Toronto, was arrested Monday.

The suspect is charged with participating in the activities of a terrorist group for the purpose of enhancing the ability of the group to carry out terrorist activity.

The person is also charged with counselling another person to commit a terrorist offence.

The RCMP say the alleged offences relate to creating and distributing terrorist propaganda online.

They say the suspect cannot be identified because the alleged offences took place when they were a minor.

The accused is expected to appear in court by video link next Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 22, 2024.