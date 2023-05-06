The Globe and Mail, La Presse top winners at 2022 National Newspaper Awards

TORONTO — The Globe and Mail was the top winner at the 2022 National Newspaper Awards, collecting nine prizes at a gala in Toronto Friday.

The Globe’s Grant Robertson set a record for most career wins with his ninth award, this time in the sports category for a three-part series on the Hockey Canada scandal.

La Presse collected six honours, including the international reporting award for Isabelle Hachey’s dispatches from Ukraine, as well as the column prize for her writing on the war-town country. Hachey also took home the coveted journalist of the year award. 

The Canadian Press, Halifax Chronicle Herald, National Post, St. John’s Telegram, Toronto Star, Torstar and the Vancouver Sun/The Province each earned one. The Saskatoon StarPhoenix and Regina Leader-Post shared an award.

Frank Gunn of The Canadian Press won the sports photo category with his image of a collision between two Toronto Blue Jays players.

Room Up Front, a volunteer-run initiative seeking to address inequality in the Canadian photojournalism community, received a judges’ special citation at the awards ceremony.

There were 69 finalists in 23 categories, representing 18 news organizations.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 5, 2023.

