February 16, 2023 at 19 h 17 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
‘The Great Canadian Baking Show’ opens the baking tent to in-person, open auditions

TORONTO — “The Great Canadian Baking Show” is hitting the road in search of talented home cooks.

Producers of the culinary reality series say they are holding their first- ever open audition to cast bakers for the upcoming seventh season.

Proper Television says the previous three seasons were cast virtually and that previous casting calls have all been invitation-only.

Virtual casting is back this year, but so too are in-person auditions with local bakers who must bring a signature creation.

The four-city tour stops in Halifax on Feb. 27, Montreal on Feb. 28, Edmonton on March 1 and Winnipeg on March 3.

“The Great Canadian Baking Show” is CBC’s version of “The Great British Bake Off,” and pits 10 amateur bakers in a series of themed culinary challenges.

Proper Television says no application is necessary but wannabe competitors are encouraged to register at Eventbrite pages for each city.

The show is produced by Boat Rocker’s Proper Television in association with CBC and Love Productions.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 16, 2023.

