The latest developments in the U.S. election following Donald Trump win

OTTAWA — Former U.S. president Donald Trump has secured his political comeback and return to the White House after winning a polarizing U.S. election.

Here are the latest developments (all times are ET):

———

12:45 p.m.

The premier of Nova Scotia did not speak to reporters in the wake of the U.S. election but two opposition politicians shared their views on Donald Trump’s election.

Provincial Opposition Liberal leader Zach Churchill says the province will be keeping a close watch on what could happen to Canada-U.S. trade agreements.

Churchill says he remains concerned about comments Trump has made about increasing tariffs and altering trade deals.

Meanwhile, NDP Leader Claudia Chender says Trump’s election is a reminder to not take freedoms, community values and love and care for one another for granted.

———

12:09 p.m.

New Brunswick Premier Susan Holt says her government will continue to work hard for New Brunswickers and their priorities after Donald Trump won the U.S. presidential election.

She says the United States is New Brunswick’s main trading partner.

Holt says she expects that the long-standing working relationship with the U.S. government will “showcase the value of exports” from New Brunswick.

———

12:07 p.m.

British Columbia Premier David Eby has offered Donald Trump congratulations on his election, saying the province is a close neighbour that shares priorities with the U.S.

Eby says in a post on social media earlier today that Americans have given Trump a “critically important job.”

He says he is looking forward to working collaboratively with the U.S. president-elect.

Eby says British Columbians have family relationships and businesses on both sides of the border.

———

11:14 a.m.

Quebec Premier François Legault says his province’s economic interests will be top of mind after Donald Trump won the 2024 U.S. presidential election.

Legault told reporters earlier this morning in Quebec City that promises floated by Trump during the campaign could have a negative impact on the Canadian and Quebec economy, notably the prospect of tariffs on Canadian exports.

The Quebec premier also says the province will have to be strategic focusing on four major industries: aerospace, aluminum manufacturing, forestry and food.

He also says the province’s supply of strategic minerals and hydro electricity exports are key advantages.

———

10:24 a.m.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has congratulated Donald Trump on winning the presidential election in the U.S.

He says in a post on X that the U.S. is Canada’s best friend and biggest trading partner.

Poilievre says he would work with Trump to benefit both countries.

———

8:45 a.m.

The chief executive of the Canadian Manufacturers and Exporters says the country’s manufacturing sector faces the biggest risk should Trump push forward on imposing broad tariffs.

Dennis Darby says he feels this way because the industry is the most “trade-exposed in Canada.”

Should the tariffs be implemented, he says consumers will likely feel the impacts because companies shouldering higher costs will raise their prices to cope.

A Canadian Chamber of Commerce report says more than 77 per cent of Canadian exports go to the U.S.

———

8:33 a.m.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith congratulated Trump and his running mate JD Vance on their victory.

She says in a post on X that Alberta and the U.S. have a long-standing trading partnership that has strengthened both economies.

Smith says Alberta is the single largest supplier of crude oil and natural gas to the U.S., making it a critical part of North American energy security.

She says she looks forward to reinforcing those ties with the new administration.

———

8:21 a.m.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says now is the time to bet big on his province’s relationship with the U.S.

Ford congratulated Trump and vice-president-elect JD Vance in a statement this morning that pitched what he called a “Buy-Can-Am” mindset.

The premier says he’s optimistic about the opportunities for trade and co-operation that lie ahead.

He says Ontario and the U.S. have “one of the most important and enduring friendships in the world.”

———

8:01 a.m.

Canada’s ambassador to the U.S. Kirsten Hillman has extended congratulations to Trump and his running mate JD Vance on winning the election.

On the social media platform X, she says Canada has no closer friend and ally than the U.S.

Hillman says she is looking forward to working together with the U.S. government towards a “more prosperous and secure future.”

———

7:45 a.m.

Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly has congratulated to Donald Trump on his election as president.

Joly says on the social media platform X that Canada and the U.S. are friends and allies.

She says the two countries are deeply connected though economy and people.

Joly says the governments of both Canada and the U.S. will focus on investment, growth, global peace and security.

———

7:15 a.m.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has congratulated Donald Trump on being elected the 47th president of the U.S.

Trump secured the necessary 270 electoral college votes to win the White House early this morning.

On the social media platform X, Trudeau writes “The friendship between Canada and the U-S is the envy of the world.”

He expressed confidence that he and Trump will work together to create more opportunity, prosperity and security for both nations.

———

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 6, 2024.