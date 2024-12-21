The Latest: Justin Trudeau shuffles his cabinet as his future remains in question

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shuffled cabinet today, filling vacancies left by Liberals who have left their posts or don’t plan to run in the next federal election.

The shuffle comes after Chrystia Freeland’s resignation as finance minister and deputy prime minister sent shock waves in Canadian politics and intensified calls for the prime minister to step down.

Here’s the latest. All times in Eastern.

4 p.m.

Trudeau stops to make a brief comment to media after the cabinet meeting, without taking reporters’ questions. He says it’s exactly one month until incoming U.S. president Donald Trump takes office and the focus must be to prepare for that.

“We know how important it is for Canadians that we be there to protect not just the Canadian economy, but their jobs, the cost of living challenge that they’re facing that could get even worse. We have a lot of work to do and that’s what we’re focused on.”

3 p.m.

Trudeau meets with his ministers on Parliament Hill. He says in a post on X: “We made changes to the federal Cabinet this morning, bringing eight new Ministers to the table. Now it’s back to work on what matters most — making life better and more affordable for Canadians.”

1:45 p.m.

The last group of ministers speak to media. Employment Minister Steven MacKinnon says “what you’re seeing today is a cabinet full of new energy, obviously coupled with experience and competence.”

“Of course, other opposition parties are free to vote as they will, but we will be continuing to offer solutions for Canadians right up to our last day.”

Democratic Institutions Minister Ruby Sahota says “the prime minister has all of our full support.”

1:10 p.m.

Ministers continue speaking to media, with Official Languages Minister Rachel Bendayan, Housing Minister Nate Erskine-Smith, and Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Gary Anandasangaree coming up to the microphone.

None directly answer when asked what assurances the prime minister has given them that he will stay on until the next election. Bendayan says “the prime minister was quite clear that he has a choice that he’s reflecting on.”

Erskine-Smith says he has reconsidered his earlier decision not to run in the next election. He noted he has two small kids and was up early that morning preparing a pinata for his child’s fifth birthday party.

“So it’s been a day,” he says. “I understand there’s going to be a short runway. I’m not blind to that. But if I can make a small difference, if I can make a big difference, I want to make the biggest difference that I can.”

12:45 p.m.

Ministers step outside Rideau Hall to speak to media.

New Veterans Affairs Minister Darren Fisher, Transport Minister Anita Anand, Sport Minister Terry Duguid and Treasury Board President Ginette Petitpas Taylor are the first to take questions. None express explicit support for the prime minister, instead saying it’s a time for Canadians of all political stripes to unite in the face of economic threats posed by the incoming Donald Trump administration in the United States.

11:45 a.m.

A ceremony to swear in new cabinet ministers kicks off at Rideau Hall in the presence of the prime minister and Governor General Mary Simon. The ministers walk up to be sworn in one by one, before greeting Trudeau and Simon and briefly posing for a picture.

The MPs and their families sit in rows of chairs in the large blue-and-gold room, clapping for each minister. The mood is subdued and sombre compared to earlier cabinet shuffles in the Trudeau government.

Ginette Ginette Petitpas Taylor is sworn in as president of the Treasury Board, David McGuinty as public safety minister and Anita Anand as minister of transport and internal trade.

When Petitpas Taylor is sworn in, Anand, who previously held the post, purses her lips and looks to her right for a moment. She also claps and smiles along with the other ministers.

Among family members who are in attendance is David McGuinty’s brother, former Ontario premier Dalton McGuinty. As McGuinty signs the oath, he jokes to photographers who are taking pictures of him: “Am I lookin’ good?”

Steven MacKinnon is sworn in as minister of employment workforce development and labour. Gary Anandasangaree takes on northern affairs to his existing role as minister of Crown-Indigenous relations.

The prime minister also welcomes new faces into cabinet.

Ruby Sahota becomes minister of democratic institutions and minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario.

Rachel Bendayan is sworn in as minister of official languages and associate minister of public safety while Élisabeth Brière becomes minister of national revenue.

Terry Duguid takes his oath to become minister of sport and minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada.

Nate Erskine-Smith becomes minister of housing, infrastructure and communities. Erskine-Smith appears somewhat sleepy throughout the ceremony, and can be seen yawning periodically — including moments before his name was called.

Darren Fisher takes on the roles of minister of veteran affairs and associate minister of national defence.

Joanne Thompson becomes minister of seniors.

As the ceremony wraps up, a girl who appears to be Bendayan’s young daughter comes to sit with her, the two smiling and hugging each other.

After Trudeau, Simon and the clerk certify the document, and leave the ballroom, the ministers follow them. Those gathered in the room stand to clap, then quickly leave.

11:30 a.m.

Dartmouth, N.S. MP Darren Fisher arrives at Rideau Hall with his family. As reporters shouted questions about why he still supports the prime minister, he responded: “I’m just excited to be here today.”

Fisher is to be sworn in as the veterans affairs minister.

Steven MacKinnon, who is adding employment to his existing role as labour minister, arrived with his wife and three kids in tow. When asked for his thoughts on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s future he said “the prime minister is the prime minister.”

11 a.m.

Cabinet ministers and those about to become a cabinet minister have started arriving at Rideau Hall in Ottawa.

It is the coldest day of the year thus far in the capital city — and the coldest December day in five years, according to some weather watchers.

Rachel Bendayan, soon to be sworn in as minister of official languages and associate minister of public safety, arrived with her husband and daughter.

Ruby Sahota, who is about to become the minister of democratic institutions, arrived with her son, Nihal.

Gary Anandasangaree, who is having his portfolio of Crown-Indigenous relations adjusted slightly to add northern affairs, arrived solo.

10:30 a.m.

The Canadian Press has confirmed there will be eight new ministers in cabinet while four others will have their roles changed.

The new faces include Montreal MP Rachel Bendayan, Winnipeg MP Terry Duguid, Toronto MP Nate Erskine-Smith, Ottawa MP David McGuinty, Dartmouth, N.S. MP Darren Fisher, Brampton, Ont. MP Ruby Sahota, St. John’s MP Joanne Thompson and Sherbrooke, Que. MP Élisabeth Brière.

Anita Anand will stay on as minister of transport but the role of president of the Treasury Board will go to Ginette Petitpas Taylor. Steven MacKinnon will add employment minister to his role as labour minister, while Gary Anandasangaree will add northern affairs to his existing role as minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations.

The shuffle is schedule to take place at 11:30 a.m.

Trudeau’s public itinerary does not include a media availability today.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 20, 2024.