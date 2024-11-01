‘The Lion King’ taps new Simba as musical’s star recovers from injury ahead of debut

TORONTO — The Toronto production of “The Lion King” has appointed a regent after the actor playing Simba was injured.

Mirvish Productions made the announcement just one day before the open-ended run of the Disney musical was set to begin.

The company says the production’s star, Aphiwe Nyezi, will need at least six weeks to recover from an undisclosed injury.

But Mirvish says the show will go on as scheduled because the company is able to borrow the lead actor from the musical’s ongoing North American tour.

Mirvish says Erick D. Patrick will fill in as Simba until Nyezi can return.

The musical opens Saturday at the Princess of Wales Theatre and plays until at least next spring.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 1, 2024.