The Tragically Hip’s songs inspire jukebox musical, set for 2026 Hamilton debut

TORONTO — The Tragically Hip’s songbook is getting the jukebox musical treatment under the guidance of “Come From Away” producer Michael Rubinoff.

Named after a Hip song, the show dubbed “It’s a Good Life If You Don’t Weaken” promises to draw on the band’s deep catalogue of Canadian classics, including lyrics by late frontman Gord Downie.

Rubinoff will be assisted by fellow producers David and Hannah Mirvish.

The book is written by Brian Hill, who worked on the Broadway musical “The Story of My Life,” and Ahmed Moneka, a nominee at this year’s Juno Awards for global music album.

Producers say the musical will premiere at Hamilton’s Theatre Aquarius next year with plans to further develop the project at Toronto Metropolitan University’s theatre school.

They did not provide details about the storyline.

Rubinoff said in a statement that the Hip musical underwent a two-week workshop last fall, culminating in a half-hour performance of selections for a private audience that included members of the Kingston, Ont. band.

An open casting call is set for March 9 at the Creative School Chrysalis at Toronto Metropolitan University, which Rubinoff emphasized will seek exceptional singers of rock, folk and country music who have “a unique sound and strong acting chops.”

The song “It’s a Good Life If You Don’t Weaken” appeared on the Hip’s 2002 album “In Violet Light.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 20, 2025.