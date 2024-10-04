Third man charged with first-degree murder after weekend stabbing in Toronto

A third man has been charged with murder in connection to a fatal stabbing in Toronto over the weekend.

Police say officers responded to a call about a stabbing in the area of Finch Avenue East and Brimley Road on Saturday at around 6:45 p.m.

They say a man was found with stabbing injuries and life-saving measures were performed, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has been identified as 51-year-old Clayton Hunte from Toronto.

Two men, aged 22 and 23, were charged with first-degree murder earlier this week, and police identified a third 20-year-old man as wanted in the case.

They say the third man surrendered to police on Thursday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2024.