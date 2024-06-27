Third person facing charges following alleged murder in Chatham: police

June 27, 2024 at 16 h 47 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Third person facing charges following alleged murder in Chatham: police

CHATHAM-KENT, ONTARIO — A third person has been charged in the investigation into the death of a 27-year-old woman in southwestern Ontario.

Chatham-Kent police say a 23-year-old woman was arrested in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday in the death of Louise Thomson, who was from Milton, Ont.

Police say they found Thomson dead at an address in the community of Chatham on June 4.

Earlier this month, a 44-year-old man and a 59-year-old man, both from Chatham, were also arrested.

All three suspects have been charged with first-degree murder and indignity to a dead body.

Police say there is no threat to public safety.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 27, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Higher share of foreign workers became permanent residents in recent years: StatCan
Ontario News

Higher share of foreign workers became permanent residents in recent years: StatCan

OTTAWA — Foreign workers have been making the transition to permanent residency at higher rates in…