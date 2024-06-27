Third person facing charges following alleged murder in Chatham: police

CHATHAM-KENT, ONTARIO — A third person has been charged in the investigation into the death of a 27-year-old woman in southwestern Ontario.

Chatham-Kent police say a 23-year-old woman was arrested in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday in the death of Louise Thomson, who was from Milton, Ont.

Police say they found Thomson dead at an address in the community of Chatham on June 4.

Earlier this month, a 44-year-old man and a 59-year-old man, both from Chatham, were also arrested.

All three suspects have been charged with first-degree murder and indignity to a dead body.

Police say there is no threat to public safety.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 27, 2024.