Third-quarter report shows Ontario’s sports-betting industry continues to thrive

TORONTO — Ontario’s sports-betting industry continues to thrive, according to a report released Wednesday.

The report by IGaming Ontario states the province’s regulated market generated total gaming revenue of $658 million over the third quarter. That’s a 22 per cent increase over second-quarter figures.

The report covers activity from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31, 2023 and doesn’t include information on all operators with gaming websites that had trading activity during that period.

The report also stated there were 49 operators and 72 gaming websites doing business in the province during the third quarter. That’s up slightly from 47 and 71, respectively, during the second quarter.

Total wagers in the third quarter were at $17.2 billion, up 21 per cent. That didn’t include promotional wagers (bonuses).

There were about 1.2-million player accounts active during the third quarter, up from 943,000. Active player accounts are those with cash and/or promotional wagering activity during the time period.

They don’t represent unique players as individuals may have accounts with multiple operators.

The average monthly spend per active player account was $186, which is down from $191 in the second quarter.

Casino games — including slots, live and computer-based table games and peer-to-peer bingo — accounted for nearly $13.7 billion (or 79 per cent) of total wagers and $471 million (71 per cent) of gaming revenue.

Betting on sports, esports, proposition, and novelty bets, as well as exchange betting, accounted for nearly $3.1 billion (18 per cent) of total wagers. It also accounted for $171 million (25 per cent) of gaming revenue.

Poker accounted for $431 million (2.5 per cent) of total wagers and $17 million (2.5 per cent) of gaming revenue.

The industry opened up fully in Ontario on April 4, 2022.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 17, 2024.