Thirteen legendary rock acts to be inducted into Canada’s Walk of Fame

TORONTO — Thirteen of the country’s most influential rock acts of the 1970s and 1980s are being added to Canada’s Walk of Fame tonight.

Glass Tiger, Loverboy, April Wine, Chilliwack and Max Webster are among the bands set to be toasted at Toronto’s Massey Hall as part of a “mega-induction” ceremony.

They’re joined by Platinum Blonde, the Parachute Club, Rough Trade, Prism, Trooper and Lighthouse, as well as solo female rock singer Lee Aaron and Montreal’s Michel Pagliaro.

The packed evening spans progressive rock, heavy metal, glam and some of rock’s other vibrant subgenres.

Fashion broadcaster Jeanne Beker and radio and TV personality Terry David Mulligan, once the creator and face of the “Much West” series on MuchMusic, will host the show.

Presenters include radio DJs of the era, among them Roger Ashby and Marilyn Denis of Toronto’s CHUM-FM, and former MuchMusic VJs Steve Anthony, Erica Ehm, Christopher Ward and Michael Williams.

A mixture of performances from the inducted musicians and tributes to them from others will take place during the show.

Aaron’s powerhouse vocals will be matched by pop-rock singer Fefe Dobson in a duet, while the Trews members Colin MacDonald and John-Angus MacDonald will pay tribute to Trooper.

Members of Glass Tigers, Platinum Blonde and Rough Trade will be among those playing their own songs.

Organizers say the rock inductions are part of bigger plans to mark the Walk of Fame’s 25th anniversary.

The music-themed bash will be followed by the annual induction ceremony set for Dec. 2, when hockey superstar Connor McDavid and satirist Rick Mercer will be among the honourees.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 28, 2023.