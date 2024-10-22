Thomson Reuters acquires AI accounting assistant developer Materia

October 22, 2024 at 12 h 57 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Thomson Reuters acquires AI accounting assistant developer Materia

TORONTO — Thomson Reuters Corp. says it has acquired Materia, a U.S.-based startup developing an artificial intelligence-powered assistant for the tax, audit and accounting profession.

Financial terms of the deal were not immediately available.

Thomson Reuters says the deal is part of its plan to provide AI tools to the professions it serves.

Materia was founded in 2022.

The company’s AI assistant helps accountants by automating and improving research and workflows.

Thomson Reuters Ventures was an early investor in Materia.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 22, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:TRI)

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Canadian women to face Fiji in their opening match at 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup
Ontario News

Canadian women to face Fiji in their opening match at 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup

Canada will open against Fiji before facing Scotland and Wales in group play at next year's Women's Rugby…