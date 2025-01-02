Thomson Reuters acquires owner of tax software firm SafeSend for $600 million

January 2, 2025 at 15 h 17 min
Reading time: 30 s
Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Thomson Reuters acquires owner of tax software firm SafeSend for $600 million

TORONTO — Thomson Reuters Corp. says it has acquired a U.S. tax and accounting software business for $600 million.

The Michigan-based company is called cPaperless LLC but operates under the SafeSend name. It has 235 employees.

Once the acquisition is complete, Thomson says it intends to keep offering SafeSend products.

Its acquisition of SafeSend is expected to generate about $60 million in revenue in 2025 before the impact of fair value adjustments to acquired deferred revenue.

Toronto-based Thomson is projecting that revenue to grow by at least 25 per cent annually in the next few years.

The cash transaction advances Thomson’s push to support accounting professionals by offering them tools to make tax preparation more efficient.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 2, 2025.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Altus Group’s $700-million sale of property tax business to Ryan LLC closes
Ontario News

Altus Group’s $700-million sale of property tax business to Ryan LLC closes

TORONTO — Altus Group Ltd. says it has closed a deal with tax services and software company Ryan LLC…