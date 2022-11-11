Thomson Reuters plans to acquire SurePrep in US$500 million deal

November 11, 2022 at 15 h 54 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Thomson Reuters plans to acquire SurePrep in US$500 million deal

TORONTO — Thomson Reuters Corporation says it has signed a deal to acquire U.S. company SurePrep, LLC, in a transaction worth US$500 million. 

Under the terms of the agreement, Thomson Reuters plans to purchase the tax automation software and services company in cash in the first quarter of next year. 

It plans to receive an estimated tax benefit worth around $60 million as part of the transaction.

SurePrep is expected to generate approximately $60 million in revenue in 2022 and grow over 20 per cent annually in the next few years.

Thomson Reuters says it has partnered with SurePrep since April 2022, “providing complementary solutions” for tax and accounting professionals.

SurePrep’s products and solutions are used by more than 23,000 tax professionals.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 11, 2022.

Companies in this story: (TSX:TRI)

Share this article
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Gerry Schwartz to step down as CEO at Onex, Bobby Le Blanc named next CEO
Ontario News

Gerry Schwartz to step down as CEO at Onex, Bobby Le Blanc named next CEO

TORONTO — Gerry Schwartz, founder of Toronto-based private equity firm Onex Corp., will step down from…

Ontario withdraws labour board case seeking to declare CUPE’s walkout illegal
Ontario News

Ontario withdraws labour board case seeking to declare CUPE’s walkout illegal

TORONTO — Ontario's labour relations board says the provincial government has withdrawn its application…