Thousands gather in downtown Toronto for one of Canada’s largest Pride parades

June 30, 2024 at 10 h 00 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Thousands gather in downtown Toronto for one of Canada’s largest Pride parades

TORONTO — One of the country’s largest Pride events will culminate Sunday with a massive celebration.

The Toronto Pride Parade will wind through the streets of the Ontario capital, with thousands expected to attend.

Pride Toronto says the parade will start off on Bloor Street and Church Street before winding down Yonge Street and then ending at Nathan Phillips Square.

The parade is set to start around 2:00 p.m. local time.

It’s believed this parade will feature several LGBTQ+ newcomers to Canada who are celebrating their first Pride events in Toronto this month.

Many who will be participating in Toronto’s Pride events says this is a symbol of hope and belonging after fleeing persecution elsewhere in the world.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 30, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Creators urge Ottawa to force disclosure of ‘black box’ AI system training
Ontario News

Creators urge Ottawa to force disclosure of ‘black box’ AI system training

OTTAWA — Canadian creators and publishers want the government to do something about the unauthorized…