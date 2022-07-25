Thousands in southern Ontario hit with power outages after severe thunderstorm

July 25, 2022 at 4 h 27 min
The Canadian Press

TORONTO — Thousands of people are without power after a severe thunderstorm swept through much of southern Ontario Sunday evening.

Hydro One’s outage map showed nearly 40,000 customers without power as of midnight Monday. 

The utility shows a large outage impacting over 8,000 customers in the Tweed area, a central-eastern Ontario municipality about two hours from Ottawa.

Another outage near Guelph is impacting nearly 3,000.

Environment Canada has issued severe thunderstorm watches for a large swath of southern Ontario, stretching from Brantford to Ottawa to Cornwall and Prescott. 

The statements say the thunderstorms brought torrential rain, damaging wind gusts and strong hail.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 25, 2022.

