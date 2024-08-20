Three charged after assault rifle allegedly found in vehicle fleeing stop: police

August 20, 2024
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Toronto police say three people are facing charges after officers allegedly found an assault rifle in a vehicle that tried to flee a traffic stop then crashed into a streetcar.

Police say officers tried to pull over the black Mercedes Benz during a Sunday afternoon traffic stop, but the vehicle took off.

They say the Mercedes then crashed into a streetcar and another vehicle, and four suspects got out and ran away.

Investigators say they found an assault rifle in the Mercedes.

Police say three suspects — an 18-year-old man, 21-year-old man and 17-year-old girl — have been arrested and charged with multiple offences, many of them related to firearms.

Police are still seeking the fourth suspect.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 20, 2024.

