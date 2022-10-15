Three charged with murder in death of 15-year-old in northern Ontario town

October 15, 2022 at 15 h 31 min
The Canadian Press

MOOSONEE, Ont. — Ontario Provincial Police say three people are now facing murder charges after a 15-year-old was assaulted then died from their injuries.

Police say officers were called to a home in the remote northern town of Moosonee shortly before midnight on Oct. 6.

They say the 15-year-old was found with serious injuries and sent to hospital.

Police say a 14-year-old, a 21-year-old and a 29-year-old were charged with first-degree murder on Thursday, after the victim died in hospital.

The accused were originally charged with attempted murder.

Police say they are not identifying the victim given their age and would not confirm when they died.

This report by The Canadian Press was first publishedOct. 15, 2022.

