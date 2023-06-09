Three children missing from Muskoka area found safe, police say

June 9, 2023 — Changed at 14 h 40 min on June 9, 2023
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:

Ontario Provincial Police say three children reported missing in the Muskoka area have been found. 

Police say the 15-year-old boy, 12-year-old girl and seven-year-old girl are safe. 

OPP had said earlier Friday that the three children were last reported being seen on Monday in Wahta Mohawk Territory.

An Amber Alert was not issued.

Wahta Mohawk Territory is a First Nation located in the Muskoka region, near Bala, Ont. 

Police are thanking everyone who helped with the case.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 9, 2023.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Ontario public health units press province for more stable funding
Ontario News

Ontario public health units press province for more stable funding

TORONTO — Ontario's public health units are calling on the government to stop using one-time funding…

OPP warn of ‘potentially fatal’ opioid strain in central Ontario after four deaths
Ontario News

OPP warn of ‘potentially fatal’ opioid strain in central Ontario after four deaths

ORILLIA, Ont. — The Ontario Provincial Police are warning the public after four people in central Ontario…

Some Hydro One customers could be without power for weeks after snowstorm
Ontario News

Some Hydro One customers could be without power for weeks after snowstorm

Some parts of Ontario could be waiting weeks for power to fully be restored after a massive snowstorm,…