Three children missing from Muskoka area found safe, police say

Ontario Provincial Police say three children reported missing in the Muskoka area have been found.

Police say the 15-year-old boy, 12-year-old girl and seven-year-old girl are safe.

OPP had said earlier Friday that the three children were last reported being seen on Monday in Wahta Mohawk Territory.

An Amber Alert was not issued.

Wahta Mohawk Territory is a First Nation located in the Muskoka region, near Bala, Ont.

Police are thanking everyone who helped with the case.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 9, 2023.