Three dead after early morning single-vehicle collision in Brampton, Ont.

BRAMPTON, Ont. — Three people are dead after an early morning collision in Brampton, Ont.

Peel Regional Police say officers were called to a single-vehicle collision at around 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police say three people died at the scene.

They say the force’s major collision bureau and its aerial support unit are investigating.

Police have not said what caused the collision.

Police say Bovaird Drive between Fletchers Creek Boulevard and Chinguacousy Road will be closed for the investigation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 8, 2024.