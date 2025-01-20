Three men arrested in Cambridge for suspected arson: police

Waterloo police say they have arrested three men after they allegedly set fire to two vehicles at a residential property in Cambridge, Ont.

Police say emergency services responded to a report of multiple vehicles on fire in the area of Beauchamp Drive and Salisbury Avenue at 12:45 a.m. on Sunday.

They say three young men damaged the vehicles by setting them ablaze.

The men — all in their 20s from the Greater Toronto Area — were arrested and charged with arson and causing mischief to property over $5,000.

Police say the men were held for a bail hearing.

They believe the attack was targeted and the investigation is ongoing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 19, 2025.