Three people arrested after stolen BMW collided with TTC bus in Toronto: police

Toronto police say three people have been arrested in connection with a stolen car that collided with a city bus earlier this week, injuring several people.

Police say a BMW was stolen at gunpoint from the driver on Nov. 1 and that vehicle was then allegedly used in two residential break-ins on Nov. 13.

On Monday, the stolen BMW collided with a Toronto Transit Commission bus shortly before 2 a.m. near Bathurst Street and Wilson Avenue.

Police said at the time that several people involved in the crash were injured, and two were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

They say one female was ejected from the bus, but only had minor injuries.

Three people between the ages of 19 and 33 now face charges that include possession of property obtained by crime, break and enter, and dangerous operation of a conveyance.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 22, 2024.